Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.96. 165,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

