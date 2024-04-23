Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,644,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,055,000 after buying an additional 1,199,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,455,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,005,000 after acquiring an additional 500,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.89. 2,229,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

