Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 424 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.