Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

