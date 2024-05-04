Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Upbound Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-4.00 EPS.
Upbound Group Trading Up 1.3 %
UPBD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 402,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,815. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88.
Upbound Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,233.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPBD
Upbound Group Company Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Upbound Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.