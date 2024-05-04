Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $35.50. 8,860,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 15,340,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

