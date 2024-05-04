Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $64.02 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of American International Group worth $64,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in American International Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 598,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 98,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in American International Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

AIG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. 6,295,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

