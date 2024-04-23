Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.84-2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.840-2.940 EPS.
ELS stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
