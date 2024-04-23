Monument Capital Management Sells 11 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,091.46 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,095.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,012.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

