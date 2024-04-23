Magnolia Oil & Gas’ (MGY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 268,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

