Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.