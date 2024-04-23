Financial Contrast: VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) vs. Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VinFast Auto and Chain Bridge I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chain Bridge I 0 0 0 0 N/A

VinFast Auto currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 301.23%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Chain Bridge I.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.39 billion ($0.82) -2.96 Chain Bridge I N/A N/A $7.62 million N/A N/A

This table compares VinFast Auto and Chain Bridge I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chain Bridge I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Chain Bridge I shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Chain Bridge I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Chain Bridge I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.71% Chain Bridge I N/A -266.86% 8.12%

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests. Chain Bridge I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

