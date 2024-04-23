First Bancshares (FBMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect First Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBMS stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $768.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

