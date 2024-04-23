Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of ACCO Brands worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

