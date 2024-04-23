Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,868 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 34,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

