MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 45.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.81 and its 200 day moving average is $241.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

