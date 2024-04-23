MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $900.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $952.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $892.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

