Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets stock opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.03. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

