Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after buying an additional 1,951,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after buying an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.9 %

BWA opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

