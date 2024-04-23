Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 7,586 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crocs worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 824.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 10,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.09.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

