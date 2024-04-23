Telemus Capital LLC Sells 6,219 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

