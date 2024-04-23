GateToken Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $727.40 million and $7.58 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00011372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,300.01 or 0.99991582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008773 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00101891 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,470,925 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,472,929.37033564 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.40006876 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $7,853,485.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

