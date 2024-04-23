Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,321. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.77 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

