Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.75. 657,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.78.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

