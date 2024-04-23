Celestia Price Tops $11.57 on Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $11.57 or 0.00017359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $148.62 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,038,356,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,038,136,986.301234 with 179,180,514.051234 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 11.07900491 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $117,853,011.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

