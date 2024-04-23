New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $88.68 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $88,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.35. The stock had a trading volume of 268,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,749. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

