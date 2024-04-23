Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,078. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

