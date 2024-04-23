JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 363,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,638,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,393,000 after purchasing an additional 75,005 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,433. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

