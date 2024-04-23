Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $165,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 218,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

