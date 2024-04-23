Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases Shares of 2,098 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $112.69. 315,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,381. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.