Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Increased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.56. 983,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.