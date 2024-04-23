Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $118,539.29

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $118,539.29 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.86 or 0.99997469 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011207 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00102506 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00204121 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,340.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

