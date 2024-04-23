Larson Financial Group LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,822,000 after purchasing an additional 923,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.12. 2,124,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413,304. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.38. The company has a market cap of $301.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.