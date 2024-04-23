Larson Financial Group LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 147.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 212,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 176,838 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FNDX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. 272,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

