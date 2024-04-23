Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $840.12 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $840.12 million and $64.89 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,647.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.00766167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00127469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00182907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00108231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,699,083,791 coins and its circulating supply is 44,016,354,671 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

