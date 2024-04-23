PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $43.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00127469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012103 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

