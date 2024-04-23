NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.46. 2,856,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

