OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

