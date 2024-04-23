Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,399 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

