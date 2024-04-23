The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Increased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

GS stock opened at $418.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.92 and its 200-day moving average is $367.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

