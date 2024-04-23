Orion Group (ORN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.31 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Down 4.9 %

ORN opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORN

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.