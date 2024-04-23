Head to Head Survey: Sow Good (SOWG) vs. Its Rivals

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 320 1293 1490 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -25.00 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $663.11 million 6.70

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sow Good competitors beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.