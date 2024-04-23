Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.30.

TSE PSK traded down C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 274,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$20.60 and a one year high of C$28.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.39.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. Also, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

