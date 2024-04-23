RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,347 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 355,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 76,559 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBND opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

