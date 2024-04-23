Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,912 shares of company stock worth $10,201,834. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 607,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,278. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 207.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

