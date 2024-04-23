Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.84. 2,478,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,907,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

