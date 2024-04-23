SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $570,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.28. 2,006,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

