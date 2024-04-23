Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.54.

VET traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.30. 472,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,388. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

