Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Clorox by 19.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 10.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 11.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

CLX opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

