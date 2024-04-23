Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 266,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.